Body found floating in sea off West of Ireland coast identified as missing Irish woman

GARDAI in the West of Ireland have confirmed that a body recovered from the sea off the coast of Sligo is that of missing Irish woman Roisin Dolan.

Ms Dolan, 34, was last seen on October 11 at a former landfill site in Far Finisklin, Co. Sligo.

Her body was discovered in the sea near to Coney Island on October 22 – just under four miles (5.7km) along the coast from where she was last seen alive.

Extensive searches around the Sligo Town area were undertaken since Ms Dolan’s disappearance and a number of appeals were issued by Gardai for information.

Businesses and residents in the area where she was last seen were asked to check their outhouses and external buildings.

Ms Dolan was described as 5’5″ tall with dark brown hair tied in a ponytail, brown eyes and of medium build.

When last seen she was wearing a cream-coloured top with a Polar Bear logo and the words “BeCool”, as well as combat-type bottoms and hiking boots.

The 34-year-old’s formal identification will bring a great sense of loss to her friends and family, especially her mother Jean.

Speaking after her daughter vanished earlier this month, Mrs Dolan told North West Today: “All I know is I woke up one morning around 10 o’clock and she was missing.

“I’m sure that people know Roisin, she’s likeable, a very likeable person. I don’t know what to make of it, she just vanished.

“If anyone has any feeling, you know what its like to love somebody very much and to wake up and see that vacant and gone and not know where the person went, it’s heartbreaking.

“I don’t understand anything, I don’t understand what happened.”