A body has been found by Gardaí

THE body of a young man has been found in Co. Meath.
In the area of Dunboyne, Co. Meath, a body of a deceased man was discovered.
Between Dunboyne and Leixlip, Co. Kildare, the body of an Irish man in his twenties was found and Gardaí think there was foul play related to the death.
According to The Independent, Gardaí have grounds to suspect the discovery may be related to the ongoing Kinahan-Hutch feud ongoing in Dublin.
Enquiries are ongoing and Gardaí at Ashbourne Garda Station have opened an incident room.
