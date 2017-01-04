Police recover body in search for missing Irishman Patrick Stokes in east London

METROPOLITAN police searching for missing Irishman Patrick Stokes, 55, from Enfield, have found a body.
Mr Stokes, 55, was last seen at his home in Enfield, north London, at around 1pm – 1.30pm on Monday, January 2.
He was going out to east London and was expected home at around 3.30pm but did not return. His white pick-up truck was later found in Folly Lane off the North Circular Road.
Officers searching for Mr Stokes discovered a body on land off Folly Lane at about 1.15pm today, January 4.
Police have said his next-of-kin have been informed and he has been formally identified.
Mr Stokes’ death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious. A file is being prepared for the coroner.
Leave a Reply