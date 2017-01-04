London
Police recover body in search for missing Irishman Patrick Stokes in east London

January 4, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Police have recovered the body of missing Irishman Patrick Stokes.
METROPOLITAN police searching for missing Irishman Patrick Stokes, 55, from Enfield, have found a body.

Mr Stokes, 55, was last seen at his home in Enfield, north London, at around 1pm – 1.30pm on Monday, January 2.

He was going out to east London and was expected home at around 3.30pm but did not return. His white pick-up truck was later found in Folly Lane off the North Circular Road.

Officers searching for Mr Stokes discovered a body on land off Folly Lane at about 1.15pm today, January 4.

Police have said his next-of-kin have been informed and he has been formally identified.

Mr Stokes’ death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious. A file is being prepared for the coroner.

