News

Body of man in his 40s discovered in Limerick apartment

January 7, 2018 By  Aidan Lonergan
The man’s body was discovered shortly before 6pm this evening on Little O’Curry Street, Limerick.

GARDAI have launched an investigation after a man’s body was discovered at a flat in Limerick this evening.

The dead man, aged in his 40s, was found at a flat on Little O’Curry Street in the city shortly before 6pm.

The scene has been preserved and the offices of the State Pathologist have been notified.

More News:

The Garda Technical Bureau have been requested to attend the scene.

In a statement, gardai said they are “investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery”.

They added: “The scene has been preserved and the offices of The State Pathologist have been notified.

“The services of the Garda Technical Bureau have also been requested.

“Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses or to anyone who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious in or around Little O’Curry Street to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line [on] 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

