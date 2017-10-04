London
9°
scattered clouds
humidity: 81%
wind: 4m/s SW
H 16 • L 9
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Stobart Air Banner
Home  |  News  |  Body washed up on west of Ireland island identified as missing fisherman

Body washed up on west of Ireland island identified as missing fisherman

October 4, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
The body washed up on the Aran Islands has been identified as that of the missing fisherman who fell into the sea off the Clare coast in September. (Picture: Stock)

THE body of a man washed up on an island of the west of Ireland coast has been identified. 

The body was discovered on Inis Meáin in the Aran Islands on September 30.

The 45 year old man, named locally as Andrey Maltsev, was found on Inis Meáin by a member of the public at around 8.30pm on Friday evening.

Mr Maltsev, originally from Russia but working and living in Limerick, fell into the sea in September while fishing off the coast of Doolin in Co. Clare with another man.

After the alarm was raised, a search was mobilised by Gardaí, the Coast Guard and a local diving group.

A postmortem examination was carried out at University College Hospital Galway, and the body has been identified as that of the missing fisherman.

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
IPG MPU

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

Recommended for you:
Prince Harry pays tribute to ‘incredible’ Irish WWII hero Aidan MacCarthy as he names RAF building in his honour

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post