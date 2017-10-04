Body washed up on west of Ireland island identified as missing fisherman

THE body of a man washed up on an island of the west of Ireland coast has been identified.
The body was discovered on Inis Meáin in the Aran Islands on September 30.
The 45 year old man, named locally as Andrey Maltsev, was found on Inis Meáin by a member of the public at around 8.30pm on Friday evening.
Mr Maltsev, originally from Russia but working and living in Limerick, fell into the sea in September while fishing off the coast of Doolin in Co. Clare with another man.
After the alarm was raised, a search was mobilised by Gardaí, the Coast Guard and a local diving group.
A postmortem examination was carried out at University College Hospital Galway, and the body has been identified as that of the missing fisherman.
Leave a Reply