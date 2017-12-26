Body of woman in 40s discovered at her home in Dublin

THE body of a woman aged in her 40s has been found at a flat in south Dublin.

The discovery was made at around 12.30pm this afternoon at a property belonging to the woman on Rathmines Avenue, Rathmines.

A Garda spokeswoman said in a statement: “Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a woman (40s) at her home on Rathmines Avenue, Dublin 6.

“The discovery was made shortly after 12.30pm today, Tuesday 26th December, 2017.

“The Office of the State Pathologist have been notified and the body remains at the scene which is currently preserved.

“A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out tomorrow morning, 27th December, 2017 the results of which will determine the course of a Garda investigation.”