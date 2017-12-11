London
2°
moderate rain
humidity: 93%
wind: 6m/s NNE
H 2 • L 1
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Derek Ryan – St. Pats
News

Body of young man discovered at Irish tram stop in early hours

December 11, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
The body of the man was found around 4.40 this morning. (Picture: Maps)

THE BODY of a young man was discovered at a Luas stop in Dublin in the early hours of this morning. 

Gardaí are investigating after he body of a 22 year old man was discovered at 4.40am near the Ranelagh Road Luas stop this morning.

The young man was found unresponsive with a head injury, and was taken by ambulance to St James Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

More News:

The scene is now preserved for technical examination and the Coroner has been notified.

The Gardaí have begun reviewing CCTV footage of the area as part of the investigation, and are waiting on the results of a post-mortem.

dublinfeaturedIrish
Brian O’Dowd MPU

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

Recommended for you:
Irish man in critical condition after being found on the street

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post