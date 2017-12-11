Body of young man discovered at Irish tram stop in early hours

THE BODY of a young man was discovered at a Luas stop in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are investigating after he body of a 22 year old man was discovered at 4.40am near the Ranelagh Road Luas stop this morning.

The young man was found unresponsive with a head injury, and was taken by ambulance to St James Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The scene is now preserved for technical examination and the Coroner has been notified.

The Gardaí have begun reviewing CCTV footage of the area as part of the investigation, and are waiting on the results of a post-mortem.