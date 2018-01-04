Boyzone singer Shane Lynch to enter Celebrity Big Brother house

BOYZONE singer Shane Lynch is to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house on Friday, it has been revealed.

The singer is to join the all-female line up tomorrow night alongside former Liverpool footballer John Barnes and Love Island star Jonny Mitchell, according to The Sun.

The Channel 5 reality programme kicked off this year’s celebrity edition celebrating 100 years since women were allowed to vote by leading with an all-female line-up of eight women who entered the house on Tuesday night.

On this year’s CBB the 41 year old will be joining eight famous women including former Conservative MP Ann Widdecombe, close friend of the Kardashians Malika Haqq, actress Amanda Barrie, transgender newsreader India Willoughby, Boris Johnson’s sister and journalist Rachel Johnson and former Greater Manchester Police Detective Maggie Oliver who helped break up the Rochdale child grooming ring.

Reality stars Ashley James from Made in Chelsea and Jess Impiazzi from MTV’s Ex on the Beach.

The Irish singer is following in the footsteps of his sister Edele Lynch who entered the house in 2014, finishing in sixth place.

The Dubliner and bandmates Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy and Mikey Graham are due to release a new album this year to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

The singer turned to God in 2003 and became a born again Christian after finding himself in a”dark place and lost.”

He is currently married to former backing singer Sheena White, with who he has two daughters Billie Rae and Marley Mae.