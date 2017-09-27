Brave Irish firefighters remembered ten years after their tragic deaths  

TWO heroic Irish firefighters who died in a factory fire have been commemorated in a special ceremony to mark a decade since their tragic deaths.

Mark O’Shaughnessy, 25 and Brian Murray, 46, lost their lives when the roof of a factory collapsed during a fire in Bray, Co. Wicklow in 2007.

The brave pair were remembered at a commemoration ceremony at Bray Fire Station on Tuesday to acknowledge the sacrifice of both men in the service of their community.

The families of the men were invited to join with Wicklow Council Fire Service and Wicklow County Council in paying tribute to Mark and Brian.

Firefighters from around the country also attended the commemoration, with included a Guard of Honour from members of the 7th Infantry Battalion of the Defence Forces.

Wicklow Chief Fire Officer, Aidan Dempsey, said: “It is hoped that today’s ceremony will bring comfort and support to the families and the colleagues of Mark and Brian.

“They are not forgotten, they hold a cherished place in the memories of their comrades and an honoured place in the memory of this county and our country.”

Wreaths were laid to honour the two firefighters followed by a minute’s silence and the playing of the Last Post by the Dublin Fire Brigade Pipe Band.

The Irish flag was flown at half-mast as a mark of respect before being raised at the end of the ceremony to the playing of the national anthem.

Frank Curran of Wicklow County Council, said Brian and Mark’s memory will “always be with” the Bray community.

“Both men were fine examples of the kind of dedicated officers who make up the Wicklow Fire Service,” he said.

“We hope that today’s ceremony will demonstrate the respect the Council, and the people of Wicklow, have for Brian and Mark and their memory will always be with us.”

Last year, two civil legal actions against Wicklow County Council arising from the deaths of Mr O’Shaughnessy and Mr Murray were settled.

At least 20 cases remain outstanding against the council over the deadly 2007 fire.

Wicklow County Council said they would not comment on the outstanding civil actions until they have concluded.