News

Brave Northern Irishman takes on Storm Fionn in his underwear

January 17, 2018 By  Ryan Price
A snow plough tries to clear away some of the snow caused by Storm Fionn. (Picture: Getty Images)

AS YOU may have seen from our earlier report, Storm Fionn wreaked havoc across Ireland and the UK last night.

As the conditions continue today, status orange and yellow weather warnings remain in place and Road Safety Authority and AA Roadwatch are advising people to avoid unnecessary journeys.

Not everybody has the same cautious approach to gale force winds and heavy snowfall, as displayed by the man in this picture taken by local man David McNeilly in the town of Carnmoney, County Antrim.

More News:

We’re not entirely sure what that is on his head, but at least he’s attempting to keep one part of his body warm!

featuredNorthern Ireland

Ryan Price
ABOUT 

Ryan Price is a Content Creator at The Irish Post.

You’ll find Ryan on Twitter at @RyanPrice93. You can contact him via email at ryanwprice93@gmail.com.

