Brave Northern Irishman takes on Storm Fionn in his underwear

AS YOU may have seen from our earlier report, Storm Fionn wreaked havoc across Ireland and the UK last night.

As the conditions continue today, status orange and yellow weather warnings remain in place and Road Safety Authority and AA Roadwatch are advising people to avoid unnecessary journeys.

Not everybody has the same cautious approach to gale force winds and heavy snowfall, as displayed by the man in this picture taken by local man David McNeilly in the town of Carnmoney, County Antrim.

We’re not entirely sure what that is on his head, but at least he’s attempting to keep one part of his body warm!