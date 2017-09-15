London
9°
few clouds
humidity: 76%
wind: 4m/s W
H 17 • L 9
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Knock Pilgrimages
Home  |  News  |  BREAKING: Police on scene after reports of explosion on London Underground train

BREAKING: Police on scene after reports of explosion on London Underground train

September 15, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan

EMERGENCY services are on the scene at Parsons Green tube station in south west London following reports of an explosion on a train.

A number of commuters took to social media saying that an explosion on a London Underground train had left many with facial injuries.

According to the Metro newspaper, a white container exploded towards the back of the train.

The London Ambulance service confirmed the they are currently “on scene” alongside members of the Metropolitan Police Service, who tweeted “We are aware of the incident on Parsons Green tube station. Officers are in attendance. more info ASAP.”

More news on this incident as we get it.

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
Stunning retouched images of Irish Civil War reveal true colours of wartime Ireland for the first time

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post