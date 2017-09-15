BREAKING: Police on scene after reports of explosion on London Underground train

EMERGENCY services are on the scene at Parsons Green tube station in south west London following reports of an explosion on a train.

A number of commuters took to social media saying that an explosion on a London Underground train had left many with facial injuries.

According to the Metro newspaper, a white container exploded towards the back of the train.

The London Ambulance service confirmed the they are currently “on scene” alongside members of the Metropolitan Police Service, who tweeted “We are aware of the incident on Parsons Green tube station. Officers are in attendance. more info ASAP.”

More news on this incident as we get it.