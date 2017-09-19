London
Knock Pilgrimages
Breathtaking Irish dance musical which brings story of Titanic to life makes British premiere

September 19, 2017 By  Fiona Audley
The Irish dance musical TitanicDance tells the tragic tale of the world’s most famous ship

THERE will be some serious toe-tapping in Manchester and Glasgow this weekend – as the TitanicDance musical makes its British debut.

And audiences in both cities will be extra proud when the Irish dance extravaganza gets underway – as each boasts a local Irish dancer among its cast.

The smash hit musical – which tells the story of the world’s most famous ship, from its beginning to its tragic end – features 26 award-winning Irish dancers and six traditional Irish musicians.

TitanicDance, which features 26 award-winning Irish dancers and six musicians, rolls into Manchester and Glasgow this weekend

Among them is Manchester Irishman James Keegan – a multi-award winner who has been Irish dancing since the age of four.

Keegan, who is a well known face among the city’s Irish community, joined Michael Flatley’s hit show Lord of the Dance at the age of 16.

Two years ago he took over the lead role from Flatley himself.

His fellow dancer on the TitanicDance tour is Declan Durning, who hails from Glasgow.

When asked his thoughts about featuring in the Scottish premiere of the critically acclaimed musical, he said: “I am really excited about being in a  show with such a fantastic cast of dancers and musicians and being part of its historic Scottish premiere in my hometown.”

Tony Hennigan, of the Manchester Irish Festival, who is helping to promote the show’s worldwide tour, previously attended the world premiere of TitanicDance.

“It has a great storyline and some fantastic live traditional Irish music, which accompanies the breathtaking Irish dance routines within a stage set that makes you believe you are back there on the Titanic,” he explained.

He added: “We are really excited about it staging its premiere in Scotland and Manchester over this weekend – it promises to be a weekend to remember.”

The show began its current tour in Belfast last week and, following this weekend’s dates in Manchester and Glasgow, it will undertake a tour of China next month.

For further information, full listings and tickets visit here 

Fiona Audley
