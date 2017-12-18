Brendan O’ Carroll turned down a ‘nice fee’ for Mrs Brown’s Boys to be shown in Russia

CREATOR of Mrs. Brown’s Boys Brendan O’ Carroll has revealed that he turned down quite a bit of money to allow it to be shown in Russia.

“They didn’t want any gay, Russia in particular,” O’ Carroll told Marion Finucane on RTE Radio 1.

“It was a nice little deal, it’s a big country so the fee you’d charge for the licensing is audience-related, so it’s a big audience and it would have been a nice fee.

“But no gay, absolutely no gay. So I said no gay, no show.”

The character of Rory played until earlier this year by Rory Cowan is gay.

The hit comedy is broadcast all over the world in countries including the US, Australia, South Africa and Iceland.

In Romania, where the show is also aired, Cowan’s character appears but his sexuality is never mentioned.

Ahead of the Christmas special, O’ Carroll also revealed a big surprise is in store.