Brendan O’Carroll makes massive donation to families in need in Ireland this Christmas

MRS BROWN’S Boys star Brendan O’Carroll has donated over 2,750 Christmas dinners to families in need in Ireland.

The BAFTA winning Irish star’s generous donation to the Society of St Vincent De Paul, meaning the 2,750 families will have a Christmas spread in Ireland this year.

The meals will be distributed among families in Dublin, Wicklow and Kildare in the form of vouchers for turkey and ham.

Speaking to The Irish Mirror, the comedian said he has donated the dinners for the past number of years and will also be giving €150,000 to several other worth causes this Christmas.

At the annual celebrity ward walk at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin, Mr O’Carroll said: “We do [the dinner donations] for a family of seven and we do 2,750 of them.

“We did very well with the charity [Mrs Brown’s Boys] show this year – about €150,000 will be split between Childline, the Peter McVerry Trust and Saint Vincent De Paul.

“We’re on our way in today to the Capuchins, we give them our donation every year. They’re a fantastic soup kitchen, and that’s it then.”

The Dublin native previously said he gives money to SVP each year because the charity helped his own family out in the past.

He said: “It’s great. When I was a lot younger, if it hadn’t been for Saint Vincent De Paul, I wouldn’t have had a Christmas.”