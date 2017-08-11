London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 52%
wind: 6m/s WSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
CMA Leaderboard
Home  |  News  |  Brexit article branding Ireland ‘land of puppy farms, dingy bars and drug mule celebs’ sparks anger

Brexit article branding Ireland ‘land of puppy farms, dingy bars and drug mule celebs’ sparks anger

August 11, 2017 By  Gerard Donaghy
Ireland, home of ‘rain-soaked holidays and dingy bars’ (Image: RollingNews.ie)

A PRO-BREXIT article, which has branded Ireland a “land of puppy farms, rain-soaked holidays, dingy bars, drugs mule celebs, verbal diarrhoea and squeaky fiddles”, has caused a stir online, with one person reportedly making a complaint to the Met Police.

The piece for Country Squire Magazine, titled ‘Get Stuffed, Eire’, warns that as Britain is Ireland’s biggest trading partner, Brexit could have ‘devastating effects’ on Ireland.

Author Jim Browne raises valid concerns for Ireland that Brexit could result in reduced trade between the two countries, higher priced imports from Britain and a brain drain from Ireland.

However it is the tone of the piece that has shocked readers, with the article branding Ireland “A ‘country’ where the burglars from Britain – with surnames like Kettle and Rafferty – return to build eyesore ‘palaces’ in ratholes like Rathkeale (a small Irish town swollen by the proceeds of crime)”.

Referring variously to the country as Ireland and Eire, it goes on: “Eire’s history is basically British – before that it was a bunch of warring families and a corrupt church involved in an incessant spiral of gobshiteing and slaying – certainly not a nation.

“The best things in Eire are all British – amongst them Cadbury’s chocolate, Jack Charlton and the English breakfast.

“Even their much-heralded patron Saint was a Brit and they had to kidnap the poor fellow.”

The piece adds that ‘lippy’ Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is “used like de Valera by the Germans” and that the British Government “should pay as much attention to whining Varadkar as it does now to the punctured gasbag Sturgeon”.

Advocating a hard Brexit in which Britain should dictate the border with Ireland and undercut its neighbour’s trading corporation tax rate, it concludes that Britain will flourish after Brexit.

“If Britain wants to it can run Eire into the ground where there are no consolations – its spotty youths will brain drain again to the US and Britain and its economy will crumble,” it concludes.

Unsurprisingly, the piece didn’t go down well with Irish people.

Journalist Ken Murray tweeted that he had reported the article to the Met Police, for its “shocking racist bile against all Irish people”.

Another user described it as “the nastiest, most racist and parochial b******s I’ve read”.

Country Squire Magazine, which launched in November 2016, describes itself as hoping to “reflect the vision, the dreams and the narrative of those who have already chosen green fields over high rises, narrow lanes over the fast lane”.

Reaction to the article


Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
IP Jobs MPU

Gerard Donaghy
ABOUT 

Recommended for you:
‘How did it end up in the paper?’ – Vanessa Feltz hits out as Irish columnist sacked over controversial comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post