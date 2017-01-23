Brian O’Driscoll calls out former teammate over ‘British’ Lions tweet – and the response is perfect

BRIAN O’Driscoll hasn’t taken too kindly to an old teammate omitting the word ‘Irish’ in regards to the British and Irish Lions.

Lee Byrne, capped 47 times for Wales and once for the Lions alongside O’Driscoll, posted an image to Twitter that prompted his former teammate to respond.

The picture featured an image of Byrne featuring a biography reading “former Wales & British Lions international”.

O’Driscoll, a former Lions skipper, quickly took to Twitter to call the former Ospreys and Clermont man out – though all in good humour judging by the message below.

“Byrney, you might want your visuals technician to throw in ‘& Irish’ between ‘British’ and ‘Lions next time,” O’Driscoll said.

Byrney you might want your visuals technician to throw in ‘& Irish’ between ‘British’ and ‘Lions’ next time! 😏 https://t.co/xwZVtJvqCM — Brian O’Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) January 19, 2017

To his credit, Byrne didn’t take the matter to heart and promised to correct his ways.

“God has spoken and we will listen,” he joked.

One observant fan noticed that Byrne’s Twitter biography also listed ‘British Lions’ as one of his former teams, but Byrne responded brilliantly.

His new Twitter biography now reads: “Former Wales and B&I Lions, of Irish ancestry.”