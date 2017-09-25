Brian O’Driscoll stars in Ireland’s new Rugby World Cup bid video

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar is leading a delgation in London today as part of Ireland’s Rugby World Cup bid.
The Ireland 2023 Rugby World Cup Bid presentation to World Rugby comes as a new video, featuring Ireland rugby star Brian O’Driscoll, was released showcasing the Emerald Isle’s campaign to secure the bid.
Ireland will be one of three bidders – alongside South Africa and France – presenting to World Rugby delegates in the English capital.
Each will have 30 minutes to make a formal presentation, followed by a question and answer session.
The final decision will be announced on November 15.
The Irish Government said: “We’ve put a great bid together, it’s a partnership between North and South, between IRFU and GAA, between our communities, business, diaspora and government.
“Everybody is coming together, it’s Ireland at its best. If we win our whole island will be part of hosting one of the most exciting events in the world.
“The world is invited to Ireland 2023.”
