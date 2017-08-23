London
Brilliant moment priest gets wedding party on their feet to dance in the aisle

Brilliant moment priest gets wedding party on their feet to dance in the aisle

August 23, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Fr O’Gorman couldn’t resist getting the wedding party up on their feet. (Picture: Make my Day/Facebook)

AN Irish wedding ceremony had a very special moment as the presiding priest got the wedding party up to dance. 

Fr John O’Gorman was marrying Rois Lydon and Paudie Mannion in Co. Galway earlier this month when he decided a dance was in order.

While Jimmy Buckley’s Your Wedding Day was played during the ceremony, Fr O’Gorman partnered up the bride with her father for a quick waltz in the aisle.

But Fr O’Gorman didn’t stop there – he then partnered up the groom with the mother of the bride – then the groom’s parents, and the bridal party.

Not to miss out on a dance, Fr O’Gorman then sweeps the mother of the bride off her feet and dances with the wedding party.

The magical moment was capture by Make My Day Productions and posted on Facebook where it has gone viral with over 400,000 views.

You can catch the heartwarming moment here… 

 

“If you can dance in a hotel you can dance in a church”. Fr. John O’Gorman. Below is just one of the great moments from the wedding of Rois M Lydon and Paudie Mannion. Trailer to come later 🙂

website: makemydayproductions.com

Posted by Make My Day Productions on Friday, 18 August 2017

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

