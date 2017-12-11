London
Britain braces for coldest night of the year

December 11, 2017 By  Ryan Price
Heavy snowfall descended on the UK over the weekend. (Picture: Getty Images)

THE UK is preparing itself for the coldest night of the year with temperatures predicted to drop to as low as -15C.

After a weekend of heavy snow and dangerous ice, the extreme winter conditions are not set to subside anytime soon.

The Met Office has said that as skies clear tonight, temperatures could plummet to -15C in rural areas, and as low as -8C in cities.

More News:

This would beat last night’s low of -11.6C recorded in Northumberland, making it the coldest night of the year.

Cardiff is expected to be the coldest UK city tonight with lows of -8C; Birmingham and Edinburgh could drop to -7C; Liverpool could be -6C; Belfast, Newcastle, London, Exeter, and Norwich could all shiver at -4C.

The news follows a morning in which hundreds of schools were closed across the country, thousands left without power and dozens of flights delayed in airports across the country.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice remain in place across the country.

