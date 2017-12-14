Britain First leaders Golding and Fransen charged over Belfast incidents, court dates set

THE LEADERS of the far-right group Britain First have been charged in relation to separate incidents in Belfast.

Paul Golding, the leader of the political organisation, was this evening charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

The charges against the 35-year-old relate to comments made at a rally outside Belfast City Hall on August 6.

Golding was arrested earlier on Thursday after arriving in the city to support the organisation’s deputy leader Jayda Fransen.

The 31-year-old was in Belfast to appear at Laganside Court in relation to comments made at the August rally.

After signing bail on those charges, Fransen was then re-arrested in relation to comments made at a peace wall in Belfast on Wednesday.

She has now been charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday.

Golding meanwhile is due to appear at the same court on January 10, 2018.