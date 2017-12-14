London
4°
broken clouds
humidity: 75%
wind: 7m/s WNW
H 4 • L 3
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Derek Ryan – St. Pats
News

Britain First leaders Golding and Fransen charged over Belfast incidents, court dates set

December 14, 2017 By  Gerard Donaghy
Britain First’s Paul Golding, left, and Jayda Fransen, right (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

THE LEADERS of the far-right group Britain First have been charged in relation to separate incidents in Belfast.

Paul Golding, the leader of the political organisation, was this evening charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

The charges against the 35-year-old relate to comments made at a rally outside Belfast City Hall on August 6.

More News:

Golding was arrested earlier on Thursday after arriving in the city to support the organisation’s deputy leader Jayda Fransen.

The 31-year-old was in Belfast to appear at Laganside Court in relation to comments made at the August rally.

After signing bail on those charges, Fransen was then re-arrested in relation to comments made at a peace wall in Belfast on Wednesday.

She has now been charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday.

Golding meanwhile is due to appear at the same court on January 10, 2018.

BelfastBritain Firstfeatured
Brian O’Dowd MPU

Gerard Donaghy
ABOUT 

Recommended for you:
Huge warehouse fire in Dublin has stopped traffic and closed roads off

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post