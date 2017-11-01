‘Britain has a new World Champion’ – Outrage as Sky Sports claims Irish boxer Katie Taylor as their own

KATIE Taylor became Ireland’s latest World Champion in Cardiff on Saturday – but Sky Sports have once again caused controversy by dubbing the Co. Wicklow native “British”.

Speaking live on Tuesday, Sky Sports presenter Jo Wilson declared that “Britain has another World Champion” after Taylor saw off Anahi Sanchez to claim the WBA female lightweight title.

“We can’t let you go without talking about one of the undercard performances, one of the performances of the night – Britain has another world champion, Katie Taylor,” the presenter said.

It’s not the first time Sky Sports have claimed Taylor as their own – back in May, presenter Jim White asked whether the Irishwoman could “add to Britain’s list of World Champions” in the future.

If that wasn’t enough, the channel claimed Irish hurlers were competing in the “All-England final” last year, while none other than the Notorious MMA Conor McGregor himself has been labelled “British” on numerous occasions.

Is it just us, or does anyone else think they’re just doing it on purpose now?

Sky Sports’ latest blunder was captured on Twitter in all its shameful glory, and Irish people haven’t held back in deriding the gaffe-prone sports channel.

Peter McDonnell tweeted: “Katie is Irish and always will be Irish are they trying to claim another one!”

While David Casey joked: “Hey @SkySportsNews, Katie Taylor isn’t British. I can send you guys a map of Europe if that helps clear up the confusion?”