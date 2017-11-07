Britain’s ‘most hated woman’ Katie Hopkins says a united Ireland is inevitable, despite her support for the DUP

OUTSPOKEN British newspaper columnist Katie Hopkins has revealed she is a DUP supporter – but believes the reunification of Ireland is “inevitable”.

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph, Hopkins said she believes Northern Ireland will eventually leave the United Kingdom despite her newfound support for the Democratic Unionist Party.

“I don’t think that Northern Ireland will remain part of the UK,” she said.

“I can’t imagine a time where we continue the divisions of countries according to lives that don’t seem to make sense anymore.”

The ever-controversial commentator also said that she agreed with the “sensible politics” of the DUP, who are yet to agree to a power-sharing deal with Sinn Féin at Stormont.

Hopkins continued: “The DUP increasingly have a role here in British life.

“I find the DUP and our transfer of cash to them was a curious thing. But a lot of what they stand for seems to be fairly sensible politics in my book.

“I am a supporter.”

The 42-year-old added that she has an “affinity” for Northern Ireland because she was supposed to be posted there before being kicked out of Sandhurst Military Academy for hiding her epilepsy condition.

“As an outsider, what I want to do in Northern Ireland is to get all your politicians in a room together and tell them to stop being such a divisive bunch of idiots and work out how they are going to make it happen,” she said.

The controversial columnist lost her spot on LBC radio after she tweeted that a “final solution” was needed to terrorism after the Manchester Arena suicide bombing.

Her interview in the North was the latest stop on a tour to promote her new book, Rude.

“I am the Jesus of the outspoken,” Hopkins writes in the contentious memoir.

“I will be martyred for my voice. But I will rise again.”