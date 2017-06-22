London
British and Irish Lions vs All Blacks, first Test – what time is kick-off, where to watch it and what are the odds?

British and Irish Lions vs All Blacks, first Test – what time is kick-off, where to watch it and what are the odds?

June 22, 2017 By  Conor O'Sullivan
Lions’ captain Peter O’Mahony receives a hongi after the Maori All Blacks vs British & Irish Lions game at the Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua in New Zealand on June 17 (Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan)

THE Lions, captained by Irishman Peter O’Mahony, play their much-anticipated first test against reigning world champions New Zealand on Saturday.

The All Blacks have not lost at Eden Park since a 1994 defeat to France.

Where is the match?

The game will take place at Eden Park, Auckland.

When is the match?

The game will kick off on Saturday, June 24 at 8.35am (GMT) British time.

How can I watch it?

The game will be live on Sky Sports One with coverage beginning at 7.30am.

Sky own exclusive rights over Lions coverage with every game of the tour only on their broadcasts.

Where to watch it?

Considering the early kick-off, it may be best to find a friend’s house who has a Sky subscription.

But if you fancy an early pint, make your way to the The Auld Shillelagh, in Stoke Newington.

This north London pub is highly revered for the quality of Guinness they serve. This pub, which is like a rural Irish inn, shows all major sports fixtures and usually draws in a big crowd.

What are the match odds?

Not surprisingly, New Zealand are strong favourites to win the first test given their incredible record at Eden Park.

The All Blacks are 1/4 on while the Lions are priced at 9/2 to pull off an upset. A draw is available at 33/1.

Prediction:

New Zealand to win by six points.

