British climber, 60, missing as 30-strong rescue team scour Kerry mountain

British climber, 60, missing as 30-strong rescue team scour Kerry mountain

August 23, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
A search is underway in the Dingle peninsula. (Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie)

A SEARCH is underway in Kerry by coastguard and mountain rescue teams in an effort to find a British climber on the Dingle peninsula. 

The unnamed climber, who is in his 60s, last made contact with his wife yesterday, August 22, around 3pm as he attempted to climb Mount Brandon.

According to Radio Kerry, there’s been no contact from the climber, and Dingle Coastguard along with Kerry Mountain Rescue are currently involved in the search to locate him.

The experienced climber parked his car at Mullaghveal at the base of Brandon Peak yesterday, August 22, before setting out.

After the 3pm call to his wife, he said he’d be in hourly contact to update her, but the battery is now flat on his phone.

The search was called off last night due to thick fog but resumed at first light.

Alan Wallace from Kerry Mountain Rescue said: “At the moment there are 30 members of the Kerry Mountain Rescue and Dingle Coastguard on the hill in the Mount Brandon area searching for the missing climber.

“He hasn’t been found yet. The helicopter is on standby waiting for the cloud to shift as we have quite thick cloud cover at the moment.”

