British GAA: Latest club notes, fixtures and results

CLUB NOTES

TARA CAMOGIE

Angela Kennelly, past Tara player, is lining out for Kilkenny Intermediate Camogie team this Sunday in the All-Ireland final against Cork. Angela joined Tara in 2009 and not only was she instrumental on the field but she worked tirelessly behind the scenes, being on the committee up until she moved back home to Mullinavat in 2015, including holding positions as Secretary and Chairperson. She also represented London Camogie in 2010. As well as her impressive camogie track record, she played football for KKG and was London Ladies football captain last year. Everyone at Tara would like to wish Angela and her team-mates very best of luck on Sunday. Meanwhile, Helen Murphy has been voted as Tara captain for 2016. She will have good help with Joanna Hamilton and Orlaith Jennings as vice captains.

PARNELLS

Congratulations to Joshua Obahor, Patrick Peach, Luke McHugh, Conor Doran, Ciaran Griffin, Michael Walsh and Lewis Dickinson who were selected to represent London in the Dermot Earley tournament held in Co. Mayo. Parnells are holding their Golf Day and Social at Sudbury Golf Club on Friday, September 30. Please support this important event by attending and/or sponsoring a hole. Contact any committee member for more information. Finally, good luck to all our girls and boys who are making the step up to secondary school this week.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

The Seniors return to action in the second round of the Championship this weekend and will be hoping to overcome St Kiernans to register a first win of the campaign. The Juniors face St. Clarets on Sunday in Greenford in the semi-final of the Championship. Good luck to both teams. After a six-week break the ladies are back in action in the preliminary round of the Junior Provincial Club Championships. The game will take place in Old Bedians, Manchester at 3pm on Sunday, September 11, where the ladies will play the Junior Scottish Champions, Glasgow Gaels. Best of luck to the ladies and management. All support appreciated. The annual Tir Chonaill Gaels Golf Day takes place at South Herts on Friday, October 7. For hole sponsorship and further details, contact club chairman Tom Mohan.

GLASGOW GAELS

Congratulations to our ladies’ team who made it two in a row last Saturday, winning the Scottish Championship final over a strong Aberdeen side. Well done to our U12s who had a strong showing against Glasgow rivals Tir Conaill Harps on Sunday. Our newly formed U16 team will face Sands MacSwineys this Wednesday at Clydebank Sports Hub. On Sunday both Junior and Senior men will play for a spot in the county finals versus Tir Conaill Harps in Thornliebank. On Wednesday, September 7, the club will be running a Suicide Awareness Talk in conjunction with the NHS to mark World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10). It will be from 7-8.30pm at the Clydebank Sports Hub, G81 1RH. All are very welcome. The Gaels have also launched their annual Last Man Standing Competition. £10 to enter, £300 prize to be won. Please see www.runlastman.com, search Glaschu Gaels to sign up.

ROUND TOWERS

Both the Round Towers Senior and Reserve teams are in Championship action this weekend. The Seniors line out against Garryowen at Mitcham on Saturday, hoping to maintain their unbeaten start to the Championship. The Reserves, fresh from their victory over Fulham, finish their group games against St Kiernans in Mill Hill on Sunday at 2pm, hoping to continue their 100 per cent record for the season. Best of luck to both teams.

THOMAS McCURTAINS

Unfortunately, our footballers couldn’t overcome a half-time deficit against Tir Chonaill Gaels. Played in tough conditions, both teams found it tough going forward. This was reflected in the full time score of 0-9 to 0-7. Best of luck to TCG in the Championship semi-finals. On the back of their success in the Junior grade earlier the Camogie team played in their first Senior Championship game on Saturday against Croydon. McCurtains started strong and played well for long periods but it wasn’t to be as Croydon’s experience at this level paid off. This weekend the Camogie girls travel to Birmingham to play Shire Gaels and the hurlers play St Gabriel’s ‘B’ in East Lane on Saturday. Then it’s back to Goodmayes on Sunday as the Ladies’ football team play Fr Murphy’s in the league. A win for the hurlers will see them through to the Championship semi-final. Finally, commiserations to Catherine Barrett and Kellie Carr and the London Ladies who lost to Antrim in the All-Ireland semi-final last weekend.

SEAN McDERMOTTS

Sean McDermotts retained their Provincial Homegrown Championship with victory over St Kiernans. Pairc na hÉireann was the setting for Sunday’s final and after last year’s victory again Tir Chonaill Gaels, McDermotts fought back to retain their title despite conceding two early goals and missing a first-half penalty. A goal from Joseph Dowling and five points from Eamon Hanlon steered McDermotts back into the lead as the second-half wore on, Conal Dowling firing over an insurance score as McDermotts ran out the winners by 1-13 to 2-6. The club now play Leicester in the semi-final of the Warwickshire Championship on Sunday, while the juniors take on Roger Casements in the junior final on Saturday, both games at Pairc na hÉireann.

FIXTURES

LONDON

CityJet Senior Football Championship

Sept 10, 3pm, Parnells v North London Shamrocks, Tottenhall

Sept 10, 4pm, Round Towers v Garryowen, Mitcham

Sept 10, 4.30, Kingdom-Kerry Gaels v Fulham Irish, Greenford

Sept 10, 4.30pm, Tir Chonaill Gaels v St Kiernans, Tottenhall

CityJet Senior Hurling Championship

Sept 11, 2.30pm, Cú Chulainns v Robert Emmetts, Greenford

Sept 11, 4.30pm, Fulham Irish v Sean Traceys, Mitcham

Sept 11, 4pm, Kilburn Gaels v St Gabriels, Greenford

VGC Intermediate Football Championship

Sept 10, 3pm, Neasden Gaels v Cu Chulainns, Greenford, SF

Sept 10, 4.30pm, St Joseph v Harlesden Harps, SF

Sept 10, 3.30pm, Moindearg v Heston Gaels, Scrubs, Relegation Play-Off

W Reilly Ltd Intermediate Hurling Championship

Sept 10, 4.30pm, St Declans v Brothers Pearse, East Lane, R7

Sept 10, 3pm, St Gabriels B v Thomas McCurtains, East Lane, R7

Sept 11, 1pm, Granuaile v Kilburn Gaels, Greenford, R7

Toureen Mangan JFC

Sept 11, 1.30pm, Tara v Dulwich Harps, Greenford, SF

Sept 11, 3pm, St Clarets v Tir Chonaill Gaels, SF

Camogie Championship Round 2

Sept 11, 11am, Fr Murphy’s v Tara, Greenford

Sept 11, 12pm, Shire Gaels v Thomas McCurtains, Pairc na hEireann

Ladies’ Football Senior League Round 4

Sept 11, 11am, Thomas McCurtains v Fr Murphy’s, Goodmayes

Sept 11, 11am, Fulham Irish v Holloway, Scrubs

Sept 11, 12.30pm, KKG v Parnell’s, Greenford

Junior League Round 4

Sept 11, 11am, Tara v Heston, Greenford

WARWICKSHIRE

Championship Division 1 Semi-Finals

Sept 11, 1pm, Sean McDermotts v Naomh Padraig, Pairc na hEireann

Sept 11, 2.30pm, John Mitchels v Roger Casements, Pairc na hEireann

Championship Division 2 Semi-Finals

Sept 11, 12.45pm, St Marys v St. Joseph’s, Pairc na hEireann

Sept 11, 2.15pm, St Barnabas v Four Masters, Pairc na hEireann

Championship Division 3 Final

Sept 11, 4pm, James Connollys v Sons of Erin, Pairc na hEireann

Ladies Football

Sept 17, 11.00am, John Mitchell’s (Birmingham) v St Lawrence’s (Manchester), Coventry

Sept 17, 12.30pm. Glasgow Gaels or TCG (London) v St Colmcilles (St Albans), Coventry

Sept 17, 2.00pm. Dunedin Connollys (Edinburgh) v Parnells (London), Coventry

Sept 17, 3.30pm. Oisins (Manchester) v Hollaway Gaels (London), Coventry

SCOTLAND

Scottish Men’s Senior Championship

Sept 11, 2pm, Glasgow Gaels v Tír Conaill Harps, Thornliebank

Scottish Men’s Junior Championship

Sept 11, 3.30pm, Glasgow Gaels v Tír Conaill Harps, Thornliebank

Ladies’ Football All-Britain Junior QF

Sept 10, 3pm, Glasgow Gaels v Tir Chonaill Gaels, Old Bedians, Manchester

RESULTS

INTER-COUNTY

All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football SF

Sept 4, Antrim 6-15 London 2-8

LONDON

AIB Division 2 Football League

Sept 3, Garryowen 5-12 Neasden Gaels 1-10

Cara Stationery Conway Cup QF Replay

Sept 3, Round Towers 0-10 Kingdom-Kerry Gaels 1-15

Toureen Mangan JFC Play-Off

Sept 3, Tir Chonaill Gaels 0-9 Thomas McCurtains 0-7

AIB Division 3 Football League

Sept 3, Eire Og 1-4 Dulwich Harps 2-15

AIB Division 2 Football League

Sept 3, St Clarets 3-11 St Brendans 0-5

Sept 3, Harlesden Harps v Heston Gaels – Conceded by Heston Gaels

All-Britain Senior Camogie Championship

Thomas McCurtains 2-2 Croydon 6-4, Round 1

Shire Gaels v Tara – Walkover to Tara

Fr Murphy’s Bye

WARWICKSHIRE

Junior Championship Semi-Final

Sept 3, Roger Casements 1-17 St Brendans 0-2

Homegrown Championship Final

Sept 4, Sean McDermotts 1-13 St. Kieran’s 2-6