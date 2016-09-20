British GAA: Latest club notes, fixtures and results

CLUB NOTES

FR MURPHYS

Fr Murphy’s Camogie travelled to Birmingham on Sunday to take on Shire Gaels in Round 3 of the Senior Camogie Championship, in what was a must-win game for them to keep their hopes of a semi-final spot alive. The game was very evenly matched in the first 15 minutes but from the beginning of the second half, Murphy’s attacked with renewed energy, but the Shire Gaels defenders again held firm. Arianne Parcells in goal was having a blinder, but then Angie Fogarty poached a goal and the Murphy’s went into overdrive. Katie O’Brien pointed, followed by another from Shona Cunningham, who was the star of the day. Angie Fogarty was deadly around the goal and finished up with a score of 3-4, all from play, while Katie O Brien contributed 1-4. The final score was Fr Murphy’s 5-11 to Shire Gaels 0-0, which was harsh given the effort the Gaels girls put in. It was a fine sporting game, excellently refereed by Jim Harrington. It sets up Fr Murphy’s with a fourth round clash against newcomers Thomas McCurtains, who are enjoying a tremendous first season, while Croydon play Shire Gaels and Tara have a bye.

TARA CAMOGIE

Tara travelled to Mitcham on Sunday morning to take on Croydon in the third round of the All-Britain Senior Camogie Championship. With Tara gunning for their 8th senior title in a row, Croydon had been tipped as the team to stop us, but we proved too strong for Croydon and the game had a low final score of 1-8 to 0-2. The first 15 mins of the game saw Tara play some fantastic camogie with some superb scores starting in their own full back line. Croydon tried their best to convert some scores but seemed to be denied various times by the Tara backs, in particular Helen Murphy and Sarah McNichol. The second-half saw Croydon come out all guns blazing with some fantastic performances from full back, Ciara Keogh, wing back Niamh Kehoe and midfielder Maeve Buckley. Despite these excellent displays, Croydon only managed 1 point in the second half from Una McGouran. Tara added another four points in the second-half three from Fiona Morrissey and one form Oralith Jennings. The final score certainly was no reflection on the intensity and skill shown in the game. Tara have a bye next weekend and Croydon take on Shire Gaels in Birmingham.

KILBURN GAELS

Well done to our senior team who won a tough encounter against the Cu Chulainns on Saturday last to guarantee our senior status for next year. The boys hurled with real conviction at the end to overcome determined opponents, who had beaten us convincingly earlier this year, and in so doing gave the team the added bonus of a possible semi-final placing in this year’s championship. Full credit must go to the players and management for persevering in what has been a difficult year thus far. Further gratitude must be given to the support on the sideline from club members young and old who were there to support their team. The seniors are out again this weekend against the county champions. All support will be most welcome. There are no games scheduled for the Intermediates this weekend.

THOMAS McCURTAINS

In the club’s only fixture last weekend our hurlers succumbed to a defeat by Brothers Pearse in the Championship semi-final. On a chilly afternoon in Greenford, McCurtains started the encounter well and raced into a 0-4 to 0-2 lead in the early exchanges, but Pearses finished the half stronger and lead going into the break. McCurtains took too long to get going in the second-half and by then the match was out of sight. This Saturday our U14 footballers will play in the Championship final against Tara and the Camogs will continue their Senior Championship campaign as they take on Fr Murphy’s. Training continues this week on Wednesday at 7pm in West Ham. All new players are welcome. There is no football training this week for our men’s team.

GLASGOW GAELS

Congratulations to our ladies’ team who had a comprehensive win in Saturday’s semi-final versus St. Colmcille’s St Albans. They will now advance to the Junior British Final for only the second time in club history. The match is scheduled for October 1, venue is TBC. This Saturday, September 24, our U14s take on Dunedin Og at 5pm in Edinburgh. All support very welcome and encouraged. Fancy your chance at £300? Enter our Last Man Standing competition today! Please see www.runlastman.com, search Glaschu Gaels to sign up. Thank you in advance for your support. Whether you’re a novice or inter-county player, the Gaels are always looking for new players and members. Please contact us if you’re interested: [email protected]

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

Huge congratulations to Tir Chonaill Gaels team and management on reaching the Junior Championship Final with a terrific performance and comprehensive win over St Clarets 4-8 to 1-8 in the semi-final replay at the weekend. Please see website for full match report. Best of luck to all involved for next Sunday’s final on the 25th September against Tara with a 1.30pm throw-in at Greenford. The following are the details of our late and great friend, Tom O’Connor’s 1st anniversary: 9.15am Mass- All Saints Church, Kenton Road, Harrow HA3 0OQ Wednesday 21st September. 11am Interment of Ashes at Islington & St Pancras Cemetery, High Road, East Finchle N2 9AG.

FIXTURES

LONDON

Senior Hurling Championship

Sept 24, 3pm, St Gabriels v Fulham Irish, East Lane

Sept 24, 3pm, Kilburn Gaels v Robert Emmetts, Greenford

Sept 24, 4.30pm, Sean Treacys v Cu Chulainns, East Lane

Senior Football Championship

Sept 25, 11.45am, Kingdom Kerry Gaels v North London Shamrocks, Greenford P2

Sept 25, 11.45am, St Kiernans v Round Towers, Greenford P1

Sept 25, 4.30pm, Tir Chonaill Gaels v Garryowen, Greenford P1

Sept 25, 5pm, Fulham Irish v Parnells, Greenford P1

VGC Intermediate Football Championship

Sept 25, 3.30pm, Neasden Gaels v Harlesden Harps, Greenford P1, Final

Toureen Mangan Junior Football Championship

Sept 25, 1.30pm, Tara v Tir Chonaill Gael, Greenford P1, Final

WARWICKSHIRE

Senior Football Championship

Sept 25, 3.30pm Roger Casements v Sean McDermotts, Pairc na hÉireann

Junior Football Championship Final

Sept 25, 1pm, Roger Casements v Sean McDermotts, Pairc na hÉireann

Senior B Championship Semi-Final

Sept 25, 1.30pm St Barnabas v Four Masters, Pairc na hÉireann

LANCASHIRE

Senior Football Final

Sept 25, 1pm, St Brendans v John Mitchels, Old Bedians

Senior Hurling Final

Sept 25, 3pm, Wolfe Tones v Fullen Gaels, Old Bedians

SCOTLAND

U12 Championship

Sept 24, 5pm, Glasgow Gaels v Dunedin Og, Edinburgh

All-Britain LGFA Junior Final

Oct 1, TBC, Gaels v John Mitchels (Warwickshire), Venue TBC

Scottish Men’s Junior Championship

Oct 2, 12.30 Glasgow Gaels v Dunedin Connollys, St. Ambrose High School, Coatbridge

Scottish Men’s Senior Championship

Oct 2, 2pm, Glasgow Gaels v Dunedin Connollys, St. Ambrose High School, Coatbridge

RESULTS

LONDON

CityJet Senior Hurling Championship

Sept 17, Sean Traceys 1-13 St Gabriels 3-15, Round 4

Sept 17, Kilburn Gaels 0-13 Cu Chulainns 1-7, Round 4

Sept 17, Fulham Irish 0-3 Robert Emmetts 6-18, Round 4

Intermediate Hurling Championship

Sept 17, Brothers Pearse 5-17 Thomas McCurtains 0-7, Semi-Final

Sept 17, Fr Murphys 2-18 St Declans 0-6 St Declans, Semi-Final

Toureen Mangan Junior Football Championship

Sept 17, St Clarets 1-8 Tir Chonaill Gaels 4-8, SF Replay

SCOTLAND

Ladies’ All-Britain Semi-Final

Sept 17, Gaels Ladies 4-18 St. Colmcilles/St. Albans 1-1