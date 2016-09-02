British GAA: Latest club notes, fixtures and results

CLUB NOTES

LANCASHIRE GAA

A thunderbolt of a drive to the back of the net in injury time from Coamhan Scanlon ensured Wolfe Tones get another bite of the Junior Championship cherry against John Mitchels following their semi-final draw. It was thoroughly deserved as the lads in the tricolour shirts were up for this game right from the off. Looking back through the archives will tell you that Wolfe Tones have never beaten John Mitchels at Senior or Junior level. The closest they came was three years ago when the Wolfe Tones led throughout, but a Paddy Murphy ‘solo-blitz’ in the second-half broke the hearts of the Wavertree lads. The same lad was at it again in Greenbank three years on and he notched over scores from every angle. The big Fermanagh man has the sweetest boot in the county and if Wolfe Tones had contained him, then they may have won this game. But on the other hand they did not lose it and showed wonderful persistence to equalise with the final score of the game. FT: John Mitchels 0-13 Wolfe Tones 2-7.

DULWICH HARPS

Dulwich are in action this weekend in the Division 3 league against Eire Og. The game is taking place on Peckham Rye on Saturday. Throw-in is at 4 p.m. All support is welcome.

Training is now taking place at the earlier time of 7:15 on Tuesdays and Thursdays. We are now at the business end of the Know Your Sport 2016 event, with only the All-Ireland series and the boxing to go. The leaderboard is detailed on the Facebook page and the club website (www.dulwichharps.com). Best of luck to all involved. Dulwich Harps GAA Club is one of the oldest Gaelic Football Clubs in London. Based in Peckham, we cater for players – Men’s and Ladies teams, Youth boys’ and girls’ teams – in Greenwich, Bromley, Clapham, Balham and a large area in south and east London.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

This Saturday, September 3, all roads lead to Greenford, with our junior team playing in the most important game of their season. The Young Guns take on Thomas McCurtains in a championship play-off match with the winners qualifying into the semi-finals. Throw-in is at 4.30pm with extra-time to be played if required, the club kindly asks all of its members to show their support. It’s that time of year again (or as Tiny would say “hanging season”) with a number of club members tying the knot. Last Friday, members Declan Alcorn and bride Ciara Gill got hitched back in Donegal, with a large number of past and present club members in attendance. The previous weekend former player Pat Doohar and new wife Aoife Carney had Breaffy House in Mayo as their venue for their big day. Next up it’s former player Kevin Downes who travels to the warmer climate of southern Spain this weekend to wed Lizzie Gray from Westmeath. All at the club pass on our best wishes and happiness to all involved. The club will host its annual fundraising golf day on Friday 7th October at South Herts Golf club. Anyone wishing to sponsor a hole or to be involved in the day can contact chairman Tom Mohan.

GLASGOW GAELS

Due to unforeseeable circumstances, the ladies final versus Dalriada scheduled for the 27th will now be played this Saturday, September 3, in Coatbridge. The pitch is located at St Ambrose High School and throw in is at 12pm. All support very welcome and encouraged. The club would like to thank all the members and guests who attended this year’s County Colours Night on the 27th August in Malones Bar in Glasgow. The night was a massive success and we are already looking forward to the next one. The Gaels have also launched their annual Last Man Standing Competition. £10 to enter, £300 prize to be won. Please see www.runlastman.com, search Glaschu Gaels to sign up. Thank you in advance for your support. Whether you’re a novice or inter-county player, the Gaels are always looking for new players and members. Please do get in contact if you’re interested: [email protected].

ST JOSEPHS

The Joes were given a walkover in the final round of the championship group stage by Moindearg who could not field and as a result cements our position as group winners. Therefore, it’s our old friends we meet again in the form of Harlesden in the IFC semi-final which is due to be played on the weekend of 10/11 of September. New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We are based in West London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas.

KILBURN GAELS

Our intermediates made the not inconsiderable journey to Goodmayes to play McCurtains in the latest round of the championship. Despite losing the game, the team again came away with credit after a wholehearted display. On Sunday, after a disastrous opening half, a very weakened senior team went down by only four points to the Sean Treacys. The team made every effort in the second-half to claw back a big deficit. The club are now perilously close to relegation and every effort must now be made to prevent this happening. It is unrealistic for players to expect any other outcome, other than defeat, when so few are attending training for so long. Training continues on Tuesday and Thursday in Highgate at 7:30pm. The club would very much like to wish club chairman Roddy Walsh and his fiancé Orna Coleman all the best after their wedding in Cork. We hope they have a long and happy life together.

FIXTURES

INTER-COUNTY

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final

Sept 4, 3.30pm, Kilkenny v Tipperary, Croke Park (Sky Sports)

All-Ireland Senior Football Final

Sept 18, 3.30pm, Dublin v Mayo, Croke Park

LONDON

Toureen Mangan Junior Football Championship

Sept 3, 4.30pm, Thomas McCurtains v Tir Chonaill Gaels, Greenford

Cara Stationery Conway Cup Replay

Sept 3, 4.30pm, Round Towers v Kingdom Kerry Gaels, Mitcham

AIB Division 2 Football League

Sept 3, 3pm, St Clarets v St Brendans, Greenford P1, Round 2

Sept 3, 4.30pm, Neasden Gaels v Garryowen, Greenford P2, Round 7

Sept 3, 3pm, Heston Gaels v Harlesden Harps, Greenford P2, Round 7

AIB Division 3 Football League

Sept 3, 4pm, Dulwich Harps v Eire Og, Peckham, Round 9

Reserve Football Championship

Sept 3, 3pm, Fulham Irish v Round Towers, Mitcham, Group 2, Round 2

Sept 3, 4pm, North London Shamrocks v Tara, Tottenhall, Group 1, Round 4

Sept 4, 11.45am, St Kiernan’s v Kingdom Kerry Gaels, Mill Hill, Group 2, Round 2

CityJet Senior Football Championship Group 1

Sept 10, TBC, Kingdom-Kerry Gaels v Fulham Irish, TBC

Sept 10, TBC, Parnells v North London Shamrocks, TBC

CityJet Senior Football Championship Group 2

Sept 10, TBC, Round Towers v Garryowen, TBC

Sept 10, TBC, Tir Chonaill Gaels v St Kiernans, TBC

CityJet Senior Hurling Championship

Sept 11, TBC, Cú Chulainns v Robert Emmetts, TBC

Sept 11, TBC, Fulham Irish v Sean Traceys, TBC

Sept 11, TBC, Kilburn Gaels VS St Gabriels, TBC

SCOTLAND

Scottish Ladies Junior Championship Final

Sept 3, 12pm, Gaels v Dalriada, St. Ambrose High School, Coatbridge

Scottish Men’s Junior Championship

Sept 11, 3.30pm, Gaels v Tír Conaill Harps, Thornliebank

Scottish Men’s Senior Championship

Sept 11, 2pm, Gaels v Tír Conaill Harps, Thornliebank

RESULTS

LANCASHIRE

Junior Championship Semi-Final

John Mitchels 0-13 Wolfe Tones 2-07

Junior League Semi-Finals

Oisins 0-07 St. Brendan’s 2-9

John Mitchels 0-13 Wolfe Tones 2-7

LONDON

VGC Group IFC

Aug 20, Heston Gaels 0-3 Harlesden Harps 2-22

Aug 20, Neasden Gaels 2-12 St Anthonys 0-7

CityJet SHC

Aug 21, St Gabriels 4-14 Robert Emmetts 0-15

WJ Reilly IHC

Aug 21, Thomas McCurtains 0-11 Brothers Pearse 2-18

Aug 21, Fr Murphys 0-24 Granuaile 0-10

WARWICKSHIRE

John Scanlon Cup Final

Erin Go Bragh 2-11 Four Master 1-12

Home Grown Championship

Sean McDermotts (Warwickshire) 8-23 Tir Connails Harps (Scotland) 1-01

SCOTLAND

Scottish Men’s Championship Round 5

Aug 21, Gaels Juniors 0-9 v Dunedin Connollys 0-8