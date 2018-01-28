British GAA makes history at Westminster

HISTORY was made when over 100 members of British GAA attended a gala dinner at the House of Commons.

GAA President Aogan O’Fearghail was among those in attendance at the event last night hosted by the Provincial Council of Britain.

The dinner was the finale for British GAA’s annual Convention, which was held at the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith.

There are currently over 9,000 members in 200 clubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Honoured to attend @BritishGAA dinner in @UKParliament last night. Historic and moving occasion as @uachtaranclg presented an All Ireland medal to Iggy Donnelly. Great speeches by @McHughJoeTD @uachtaranclg and @mrseanhackett. Delighted to meet so many of GAA family in GB. pic.twitter.com/PkxNIlDYBi — Adrian O’Neill (@AdrianGONeill) January 28, 2018

On the evening, Irish sportsman Iggy Donnelly of St Brendan’s London and Tyrone GAA was presented with his 1968 All-Ireland medal.

Irish Ambassador to Britain Adrian O’Neill described the occasion as both ‘historic and moving’.

History in the making @uachtaranclg presents Iggy Donnelly St Breandan’s London & @gaaTyrone his 1968 All Irl. medal in The House of Commons @GaelicGamesCB Sean Hackett Uachtaran. @GAALondon pic.twitter.com/ypoXK3Oa16 — Martin McAviney, Mairtín MacAibhne (@McUlster) January 27, 2018

Aogan O’Fearghail was the first ever President of the GAA to visit and speak at Westminster.

A little bit of history last night as @uachtaranclg Aogán Ó Fearghaíl became the first President of the GAA to visit & speak at the Houses of Parliament. Comhghairdeas to him & his successor John Horan & well done to @BPCGAA on a great event pic.twitter.com/iaQb9H3T2z — Conor McGinn MP (@ConorMcGinn) January 28, 2018

Also in attendance at the Annual Convention Gala Dinner was GAA President-elect John Horan and chair of the APPG for the Irish In Britain Labour MP Conor McGinn.