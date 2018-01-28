London
Sport

British GAA makes history at Westminster

January 28, 2018 By  Irish Post
LtoR: GAA President Aogan O’Fearghail, Sean Hackett, GAA President-elect John Horan and newly elected President Provincial Council Britain Paul Foley. (Picture: Malcolm McNally)

HISTORY was made when over 100 members of British GAA attended a gala dinner at the House of Commons.

GAA President Aogan O’Fearghail was among those in attendance at the event last night hosted by the Provincial Council of Britain.

The dinner was the finale for British GAA’s annual Convention, which was held at the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith.

More Sport:

There are currently over 9,000 members in 200 clubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

On the evening, Irish sportsman Iggy Donnelly of St Brendan’s London and Tyrone GAA was presented with his 1968 All-Ireland medal.

Irish Ambassador to Britain Adrian O’Neill described the occasion as both ‘historic and moving’.

Aogan O’Fearghail was the first ever President of the GAA to visit and speak at Westminster.

Also in attendance at the Annual Convention Gala Dinner was GAA President-elect John Horan and chair of the APPG for the Irish In Britain Labour MP Conor McGinn.

Sean Hackett welcoming guests to the historic Convention Gala Dinner in the House of Commons. Also pictured is Brendie Brien. (Picture: Malcolm McNally)

featured
Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

