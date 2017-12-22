British Government confirm Irish people will be free to live and work in UK ‘uninhibited’ post-Brexit

THE British Government has confirmed in writing that citizens of Ireland and the UK will continue to enjoy “uninhibited movement” between their countries after Brexit.

The UK Foreign Office declared today that the EU’s agreement with Theresa May’s government earlier this month “means the rights of Irish and British citizens under the Common Travel Area (CTA) are protected after the UK leaves the EU.

“Under the definition agreed with the EU, a frontier worker shall be defined as a UK or EU citizen pursuing genuine and effective work as an employed or self-employed person in one or more host states, and who resides in another state, unless or until they no longer retain the status of a worker”.

The confirmation adds that Irish citizens living in Great Britain “do not need to do anything” to ensure their rights are protected.

The Common Travel Area was formed in 1923 – long before either Ireland or the UK were members of the European Union.

The agreement facilitates the free movement of citizens between the UK, Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.

Today’s guidelines mean that no Irish or British nationals will be required to apply for settled status to protect the entitlements they currently enjoy.

The rights to work, study, access social security and public services will all be preserved under the continuing guidelines.

The right of Irish people to vote in UK general elections will also be preserved.