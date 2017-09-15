London
British Government warns Northern Ireland on 'path' to direct rule in 'weeks' unless Sinn Féin and DUP agree deal

British Government warns Northern Ireland on ‘path’ to direct rule in ‘weeks’ unless Sinn Féin and DUP agree deal

September 15, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill and Arlene Foster of the DUP are yet to agree to a new power-sharing deal (Picture: Getty Images)

BRITAIN’S Northern Ireland Secretary has warned Stormont is on a ‘glide path’ towards Westminster intervention if a political deal is not struck soon.

James Brokenshire said the British Government is ready to step in if the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin cannot come to a compromise.

In a speech to a dinner for business leaders at Queen’s University in Belfast on Thursday, he said “greater and greater UK government intervention” was likely the longer the major parties in Northern Ireland stall on a power-sharing agreement.

“I have been clear with the parties that they must come together and reach agreement in the short window of time that remains,” Mr Brokenshire said.

“If this does not happen within a short number of weeks, we risk greater political decision-making from Westminster – starting with provision for a 2017-18 Budget this autumn.

“This is not what anyone wants and would profoundly be a step back not a step forwards.

“But in the continuing absence of devolution the UK Government retains ultimate responsibility for good governance and political stability in Northern Ireland as part of the United Kingdom.

“We will not shirk from the necessary measures to deliver that.”

He added: “If things don’t change we are on a glide path to greater and greater UK government intervention.”

The Northern Ireland Executive collapsed in January and the most recent round of talks between the major parties to restore devolution ended without a deal in June.

The current stalemate began after the late Sinn Féin first minister Martin McGuinness resigned earlier this year prior to his death in March.

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

