British man dies following rescue from Queen Mary II cruise ship off Irish coast

A BRITISH MAN has died after he was rescued from the Queen Mary II cruise ship off the Irish coast.

The 88 year old man was airlifted to Kerry University Hospital from the ship where he later died, according to Radio Kerry.

The British man was airlifted from the cruise ship by Valentia Coastguard Helicopter this morning just after 8am.

It’s understood the man was suffering from pneumonia.

The cruise ship which was travelling from New York to Southampton was 60 nautical miles south west of Castletownbere.

The British Coast Guard requested the assistance of the Irish Coast Guard to carry out the medivac.