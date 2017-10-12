London
News

British man dies following rescue from Queen Mary II cruise ship off Irish coast

October 12, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
The British man was rescued from the ship this morning. (Picture: Stock)

A BRITISH MAN has died after he was rescued from the Queen Mary II cruise ship off the Irish coast. 

The 88 year old man was airlifted to Kerry University Hospital from the ship where he later died, according to Radio Kerry.

The British man was airlifted from the cruise ship by Valentia Coastguard Helicopter this morning just after 8am.

More News:

It’s understood the man was suffering from pneumonia.

The cruise ship which was travelling from New York to Southampton was 60 nautical miles south west of Castletownbere.

The British Coast Guard requested the assistance of the Irish Coast Guard to carry out the medivac.

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

