British people asked to draw the Irish border – and the results are interesting

BRITISH broadcaster Channel 4 challenged ordinary people on the street to try and draw the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

In a Twitter video which has since gone viral, the results of the challenge were interesting.

“We can’t even draw the border, we don’t learn this kind of thing. It’s not something that is taught to be honest,” says one young man.

“There’s pretty much always been an open border. Ireland and the UK joined the European open market at the same time.

“What would really solve the problem, and be in everyone’s interests, is if Ireland left [the EU],” advises a Scottish man.

“Obviously they’re separated by water and then to have another hard border with the Republic of Ireland, it would shut them off a lot I suppose,” a young woman says.

Taking a hardline, one woman said the Irish were ‘just making trouble.’

“I do think the Irish are just making trouble because they lost. It’s a bit petty isn’t it really?” she said. “Yes the southern Irish have to lump it really, you can’t always have what you want in life.”

Watch the clip below…