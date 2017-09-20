London
Stobart Air Banner
British police hunt for 'ginger' Irishman who punched horse and threatened girl on farm

September 20, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
The incident happened at a farm in Lambley Lane, Gedling in Nottinghamshire (Pictures: Getty Images)

POLICE in Britain are appealing for information on two Irish men after a horse was punched and a girl threatened at a rural farm.

Officers were called to a farm in Gedling, Nottinghamshire last week following reports two men with Irish accents were trespassing on the land.

After entering the farm at around 3.15pm, the two men threatened a girl before one of them punched her horse.

The trespassers involved then left the scene.

One of the men is described as white, aged 30-40 with shaved ginger hair and a ginger beard.

He spoke with an Irish accent and was a white T-shirt and reflective yellow bottoms.

The other man is described as white, about 50-years-old, with dark brown hair.

He also spoke with an Irish accent and had prominent gaps between his teeth.

One of the men left the scene in a white van that had high visibility colouring on it. The other drove away in a red tipper van.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “We also received a report of a man acting suspiciously at the farm at about 2pm on Sunday.

“He arrived in a dark-coloured Nissan Nivara.

“We have increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community and given security advice to the farm owner.”

Anyone who has information about the incident or may know the men is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 503 of September 11, 2017.

Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

