British police raid home in Irish city over sex abuse ring investigation

BRITISH police officers traveled to Ireland this week to conduct a raid to investigate an alleged sexual abuse ring.

Around a dozen UK police officers were involved in the search of a house in Dromkeen, Co. Limerick on Monday.

Ten Limerick Gardaí assisted in the raid which was led by police from Cumbria, in North West England.

The back door of the house in Dromkeen was kicked in and several items were removed and taken back to England for further analysis.

The raid of the home is connected to the alleged sexual abuse of several under aged persons, according to the Limerick Leader.

“It is the talk of the place. Nobody knew what was happening,” one local told the paper.

“I never saw so many guards and cop cars in my life. It was like something you’d see on TV,”

The Leader has learned the allegations centre around the activities of wealthy business people some 20 years ago.

A spokesperson for Cumbria Police said: “Officers from the gardai assisted Cumbria constabulary officers in executing a warrant at a property in County Limerick on Monday and Tuesday, September 18 and 19.”

“The warrant related to an on-going investigation into non-recent abuse alleged to have been committed outside of the Republic of Ireland.

“Three people have been arrested this week in connection with the investigation. A man and a woman in their 70s from Cumbria and a man in his 80s from Bedfordshire.

“The man and woman from Cumbria have been bailed and the Bedfordshire man has been released under investigation.”