British tourists stabbed in brutal ‘random and unprovoked’ attack in Irish capital

October 31, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
The incident occurred in Blessington Street, Dublin 7 in the early hours of Sunday morning (Picture: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie)

TWO British tourists visiting Dublin this weekend were brutally stabbed in what is being treated as an unprovoked attack.

The men, aged 36 and 38, were walking through the centre of the Irish capital in the early hours of Sunday morning when a man approached them and started a conversation.

Moments later, he stabbed both tourists in the stomach before fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred at around 1am in Blessington Street, Dublin 7.

The two victims, who were visiting Dublin for a stag weekend, were taken to nearby Mater Hospital where they were treated for superficial injuries.

A robbery did not occur and there appears to be no apparent motive for the stabbings, Gardaí said.

A spokesman for An Garda Síochána said they are hunting the knifeman behind the “random” attack.

Dublin Lord Mayor Mícheál Mac Donncha said he was shocked to learn of the stabbings.

“It was an appalling attack and of grave concern that something like this could happen,” he told the Irish Independent.

Dublin City Councillor Ciarán Cuffe said he was worried how the “appalling” incident might affect tourism.

“I’m horrified to hear of these attacks. I hope the attacker is caught and jailed,” he said.

“The fact the victims were both tourists is also disconcerting.

“This isn’t good for Dublin’s image and I hope this won’t damage Dublin’s reputation.

“In general, compared to other cities, we’re not unsafe and I’d hate to send out a message that we’re not a safe city.”

Aidan Lonergan
Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post.

