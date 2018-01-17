London
7°
few clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 12m/s W
H 5 • L 5
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Life & Style | News

‘What next? Naming raindrops?’ – British weatherman slams Ireland for naming ‘Storm Fionn’

January 17, 2018 By  Aidan Lonergan
Channel 4 weatherman Liam Dutton isn’t happy with Met Eireann (Picture: C4)

CHANNEL 4 weather presenter Liam Dutton has criticised Ireland’s Met Eireann for naming a recent weather system ‘Storm Fionn’ – because it’s not actually a storm.

‘Fionn’ hit Ireland and the UK on Tuesday night bringing strong gales and multiple yellow weather warnings for wind and coastal flooding.

But writing on Twitter, Dutton blasted Met Eireann’s “ridiculous” decision to name the weather front.

More News:

“This is the problem with the storm naming system,” he said.

“The Irish Met Office, @MetEireann, have different (lower) criteria that are numerically driven, compared to the @metoffice’s impact-based criteria.

“How can something be a joint initiative when each use different criteria?!”

Dutton added: “#StormFionn that has been named by @MetEireann shouldn’t have been named. It needs no more than a standard weather warning.

“It’s not even a low pressure with a storm centre, just a squeeze in the isobars.

“What next? Naming raindrops? It’s ridiculous!”

But despite the C4 weatherman’s comments, ‘Fionn’ brought gusts as high as 137 km/h in some parts of Ireland’s west coast on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Met Eireann issued a status orange snow and ice warning for Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan, while a status yellow wind warning was issued across Munster, Connacht and Leinster.

channel 4criticismfeaturedIrelandmet eireannStorm

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
Nine of the most annoying things about living in Ireland today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post