‘What next? Naming raindrops?’ – British weatherman slams Ireland for naming ‘Storm Fionn’

CHANNEL 4 weather presenter Liam Dutton has criticised Ireland’s Met Eireann for naming a recent weather system ‘Storm Fionn’ – because it’s not actually a storm.

‘Fionn’ hit Ireland and the UK on Tuesday night bringing strong gales and multiple yellow weather warnings for wind and coastal flooding.

But writing on Twitter, Dutton blasted Met Eireann’s “ridiculous” decision to name the weather front.

This is the problem with the storm naming system. The Irish Met Office, @MetEireann, have different (lower) criteria that are numerically driven, compared to the @metoffice’s impact-based criteria. How can something be a joint initiative when each use different criteria?!🤨 https://t.co/S17U7PAKKv — Liam Dutton (@liamdutton) January 16, 2018

“This is the problem with the storm naming system,” he said.

“The Irish Met Office, @MetEireann, have different (lower) criteria that are numerically driven, compared to the @metoffice’s impact-based criteria.

“How can something be a joint initiative when each use different criteria?!”

Dutton added: “#StormFionn that has been named by @MetEireann shouldn’t have been named. It needs no more than a standard weather warning.

#StormFionn that has been named by @MetEireann shouldn’t have been named. It needs no more than a standard weather warning. It’s not even a low pressure with a storm centre, just a squeeze in the isobars. What next? Naming raindrops? It’s ridiculous! pic.twitter.com/WylG2Ym65d — Liam Dutton (@liamdutton) January 16, 2018

“It’s not even a low pressure with a storm centre, just a squeeze in the isobars.

“What next? Naming raindrops? It’s ridiculous!”

But despite the C4 weatherman’s comments, ‘Fionn’ brought gusts as high as 137 km/h in some parts of Ireland’s west coast on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Met Eireann issued a status orange snow and ice warning for Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan, while a status yellow wind warning was issued across Munster, Connacht and Leinster.