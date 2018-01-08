‘We are broken’ – Family’s heartache following sudden death of 12-year-old footballer

THE FAMILY of a young footballer who passed away suddenly have paid tribute to him in an emotional statement.

Aaron O’Kelly, 12, played as a goalkeeper for Ardmore Rovers in Bray, Co. Wicklow and was recently honoured as their player of the year.

Following the club’s game on Saturday, the youngster fell ill at his home on Herbert Road in Bray and the emergency services were called.

Aaron was taken by ambulance to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, where he tragically passed away.

It is understood that the 12-year-old had been poorly recently but felt well enough to participate in his club’s underage match yesterday.

In a statement issued through the club, Aaron O’Kelly’s father Paul, mother Sharon, and sister and brother, Eleanor and Robert said: “We have received great comfort from the messages of support that have come from Aaron’s team mates, their families and the wider Ardmore Rovers family.

“Playing for his team and representing his club was a huge part of his short life and an incredible source of happiness for him.

“We would like the funeral to celebrate Aaron’s life and would ask people to wear splashes of Red which was Aaron’s favourite colour. Ardmore jerseys will be a welcome sight.

“While we are broken we realise that the gift we had having Aaron in our life for such a short period out weighs the pain we now feel.”

“Thank you all for your support.”