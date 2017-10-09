Brooklyn Beckham and actress Chloe Moretz enjoy weekend together in the Irish capital

BROOKLYN BECKHAM and Hollywood star Chloe Grace Moretz have been spotted enjoying the best the Irish capital has to offer over the weekend.

The 18-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham shared the sweet snap below on his Instagram page of the pair at the Leinster v Munster rugby game at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

The Kick Ass star and budding photographer, who recently moved to New York to study at Parsons School of Design, can be seen enjoying a pint of Guinness and an Irish coffee.

Moretz, who also shared moments from the trip on her Instagram stories and has been spotted out and about in the city over the last few weeks, is in Dublin filming Neil Jordan’s new movie The Widow.

The pair’s Dublin weekend comes just a few days after Brooklyn’s mum Victoria Beckham jetted in to the Irish capital to launch her latest collection at Brown Thomas.

Dublin. You were amazing ❤️ A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Oct 8, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

Met this little beauty today, she was genuinely so nice and lovely with me invading her @Guinness experience ❤️@ChloeGMoretz pic.twitter.com/waw2L3GtX2 — Megan Dickson (@MeggyDickson) October 7, 2017