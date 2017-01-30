Burglars with ‘fake Irish accents’ break 81-year-old man’s arms in home attack

AN 81-year-old man has been left with badly broken arms after being attacked by two men with fake Irish accents in his home.

Officers say they have been left “sickened” by the attack, which occurred on January 21 in the town of Oldbury in the West Midlands.

The 81-year-old woke up at around 5am and disturbed two masked men burgling his home when the assault occurred.

When he confronted the men, the pair beat him with a metal bar and escaped.

Despite two badly broken arms, severe shock and a number of cuts and bruises, the man called police officers who raced to his house.

Police are now urging local people to help them find the men involved.

One of the suspects has been described as a white man, aged in his 30s, 6ft tall with a fit, athletic build.

He was wearing a Phantom of the Opera mask and a dark coat.

The man spoke with an Irish accent which the victim believes to be fake, and the man may in fact be local.

The second man is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall with a heavy, strong build.

He was wearing light-coloured clothing and spoke with a similar Irish accent, which the victim also believes to have been false.

Det Con Beth Weir of West Midlands Police said: “I’ve been left sickened by the sheer level of violence used on this man. He’s 81, what kind of bullies do that?

“We’re working hard to find the two attackers but I really need people to help. I would urge people to think back over the last week and consider if they’ve seen anyone looking out of place or acting suspiciously in the area.

“No matter how insignificant you think that information may be, please pick up the phone.”

A quantity of cash and a mobile phone were stolen.

The pensioner involved underwent emergency treatment following the attack and is recovering in hospital.

Anyone with information should call police on 101. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.