Derek Ryan – St. Pats
News

Calls for the Government bar to be shut immediately to ‘set an example’

December 1, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
An Irish TD has called for the Dáil bar to be closed. (Picture: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

AN IRISH TD has called for the Government bar to be shut down in order to set a good example.

Speaking to C103 today, Independent TD Michael Collins said he feels that with important work going on in the Dáil, a bar serving alcohol should not be on the premises.

Mr Collins said he was opposed to the proposed amendment of the Road Traffic Bill by Transport Minister Shane Ross to close rural bars as it will ‘do a lot of damage’ in rural Ireland.

More News:

The Minister made the proposal to increase road safety and decrease road deaths earlier this year.

However, Mr Collins said politicians should lead by example and start by closing the Dáil bar.

“If you want to start showing any type of an example in relation to drink, shut the Dáil bar,” said the Cork South-West TD.

“There’s two bars in the Dáil. There’s politicians running up tabs left, right and centre. I don’t take alcohol in my place of work, that’s my belief and everybody has to have their own mindset on this.

“But I think that it is totally and utterly wrong and it sends the wrong message out there.

“Shane Ross wants to shut bars in rural Ireland with his Bill, but he wants to keep the two Dáil bars open.”

Mr Collins stated he was aware that people visiting liked to see it but felt too much business went on there and it sent the wrong message out.

“At the same then we hear there is thousands and thousands of euros being left there, bills being unpaid by politicians.

“That sends a very, very bad message to the public.

“Look at all the companies throughout the country, do they have a place to drink inside on their premises? They don’t.”

 

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

