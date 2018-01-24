Can anyone top this stunning wedding proposal spotted on Irish beach?

A LOVED-UP person in Ireland has gone to enormous lengths to pop the question.

When it comes to wedding proposals, the Irish are certainly creative, from roping in a cow to egg-based displays.

Even the Irish Post Awards has been the scene of a romantic wedding proposal.

However we take our hats off to whoever painstakingly crafted this proposal on the sands of Inchydoney Beach in Co. Cork.

There may be sand in the shoes but love is definitely in the air.

The proposal to Anne – which was flanked by the names Shay and Julia Mae – was captured by the folks at Inchydoney Lodge and Spa.

Who says romance is dead?

In case you’re wondering, the venue also tweeted to say they believed the answer was a definite yes!

We believe it was a definite YES 😍 — Inchydoney Island (@inchydoneylodge) January 23, 2018

It’s not the first time an Irish person has used a beach as a canvas for a wedding proposal.

In 2016, Waterford man James Barry used Stradbally Cover to pop the question to girlfriend Orla, with the help of sand artist Sean Corcoran.