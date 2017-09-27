You can now renew your Irish passport online – here’s what you need to know

IRISH citizens who are over 18 and have previously held an Irish passport can now apply for their passport and passport card online.

The 24/7 passport service comes as the demand for Irish passports hits a new high in Britain after the decision to leave the European Union.

Over half a million Irish passports were issued around the world in the first half of 2017.

You can watch a demonstration of the online application process below.

If you have already applied through Passport Express or your Irish Embassy or Consulate you cannot apply online as this will delay both applications.

You will also need a digital photo to apply online. There are three options, see here for more.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said the new system should mean passports are ready in two weeks plus postage time to anywhere in the world.

Applicants won’t need hard copy of documents and you don’t need to visit an embassy in person.

“We recently introduced a new online passport renewal system that is quick easy and secure,” said Diaspora Minister Ciaran Cannon.

“And supporting our Irish abroad we have created a streamlined system using state of the art technology.

“You can renew your passport form your phone, from your tablet, from your laptop, form anywhere in the world. All you have to do is log on to dfa.ie/passportonline.”

