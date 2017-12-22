London
Car stolen in Irish town after couple threatened at knifepoint

December 22, 2017 By  Irish Post
The car was stolen from a housing estate. (Picture: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie)

A CAR was stolen after a couple were threatened at knifepoint in Ireland.

The couple were sitting in their car in a housing estate at the time of the terrifying incident in Ennis, Co. Clare.

They raised the alarm at around 11.20pm last night and after a garda chase a man in his early 20s was arrested.

More News:

The man is due to appear in court this evening, Clare FM reports.

It is alleged the man had wielded a knife, jumped into the car and fled the scene.

The vehicle was later spotted and as police gave chase it crashed in the village of Newmarket on Fergus.

The couple were not hurt.

