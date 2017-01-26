Carl Frampton vs Leo Santa Cruz: What time is the fight, what TV channel can I watch it on and what are the odds?

There would have been no sweeter victory than the one over Cruz – the 23rd of his professional career – but Frampton is now out to replicate that feat in a huge rematch with his opponent this weekend in Las Vegas.

It was an assured, composed performance from the Belfast-born fighter on the biggest night of his life as he secured a majority decision victory to stun his previously unbeaten Mexican opponent Leo Santa Cruz.

THE sense of euphoria Carl Frampton would have felt after becoming a two-weight champion back in July would have been indescribable.

Where is the fight?

MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas

When is the fight?

Early hours of Sunday, January 29. The actual fight is live at 4am GMT.

How can I watch it?

Not pay-per-view, coverage begins at 1am on Sky Sports 1.

What are the odds?

Paddy Power has the following odds:

Frampton: 4/6

Santa Cruz: 11/8

Draw: 18/1

Click here for live odds updates.

What’s on the line?



The setting doesn’t come any bigger for Frampton, the MGM Grand, but for all the glitz and glamour surrounding the American city, Frampton’s mind is solely focused on getting the job done over Cruz again.

The 29-year-old’s preparation for the fight has been meticulous. Working alongside the highly-rated trainer Shane McGuigan, there is no chance of Frampton being under prepared for this mega bout.

Frampton’s team arrived in Vegas at the start of January, in order to acclimate to the weather and the eight-hour time difference. They’ve been staying at a house around 10 miles from the city, and have also been training at the gym of former welterweight world champion Shawn Porter.

There is no doubt that Frampton is on the cusp of creating a genuine legacy in the sport. While he has not forgotten his Belfast roots, he admitted he has had to go abroad and be a ‘road warrior’ – acknowledging how it has boosted the status of the likes of Ricky Hatton and Naseem Hamed in the past, and most recently James DeGale.

“I needed to fight in America,” he told the Telegraph. “It’s important for me to do it, too. What Hatton and Naz did was incredible.

“I’m happy to cross the pond to fight, so long as we don’t forget about Northern Ireland and fight at least once a year there.”

After edging past Scott Quigg last February in Manchester on a controversial split decision to unify the world super-bantamweight title, Frampton knew he had to step up to the plate against Cruz in July – and did just that.

He stepped up a weight to fight at 122lbs for the first time, but it didn’t show as he rose to the occasion – with two of the judges scoring the contest in his favour as he clinched the WBA featherweight title.

While acknowledging the clash with Cruz was his toughest fight of his career and the upcoming rematch is a ‘risk’, he says it is one he has to take as it’s all about building the strongest legacy he can for himself from hereon in.

He added: “With these risky fights there is high reward – a stronger legacy, and security for my family.

“The first fight with Santa Cruz was my toughest fight, the stand-out fight of my career so far, but in this one if I beat him really convincingly, people will really start to appreciate me.”