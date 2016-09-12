Cash-strapped British student praises Irish hospitality after Dublin café’s kind gesture

A broke British student found himself on the receiving end of some good old-fashioned Irish generosity.

In a post on Reddit, Mwilson1212 explained how with just €2.50 in his pocket he attempted to buy some toast in a Dublin café, only to receive a hearty ham and cheese toasty with crisps in return from the woman behind the counter.

“I am a British student who has just moved to Dublin,” he wrote on September 9. “I told the barmaid at a café I could only afford some toast as I am broke. She later came to my table with this. Gotta love Irish hospitality…”

He then posted the above picture of his lunch at the Axis café in Ballymun.

Taking to their Facebook page Axis Ballymun, the café shared its delight at being able to help out the hungry student.

“Always great to see our hard-working staff get credit,” they wrote. “Let’s keep the now famous Ballymun hospitality going. We are going to reduce ALL Ham and Cheese Toasties to just €2.50 next week for everyone.”

As the British student himself said – you have to love Irish hospitality.