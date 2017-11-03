CCTV captures man’s selfless act after Irish shop targeted by vandals

A SHOP in Ireland is on the hunt for a young man caught on CCTV trying to put right damage done by vandals.

Kearneys Interior in Ardee, Co. Louth posted CCTV footage to their Facebook page showing three men wrecking a flower display outside the store.

The clip, captured in the early hours of Monday morning over Ireland’s Bank Holiday weekend, shows the trio pulling up flowers and tossing them into the street, leaving the area a mess.

The shop owners posted footage of the mindless vandalism in the hope someone could identify the culprits.

However shortly afterwards they posted a second video of another young man attempting to clean up the mess.

Expressing their gratitude, they wrote: “After looking at the CCTV from the shopfront being vandalised, we came across this – a young gentleman who tidied up the mess and re-potted the flowers!”

The clip shows him passing the shop an hour later at 1.30am, before stopping when he notices the mess.

Rather than carry on, he gathers up the six plants and attempts to re-pot them before going on his way along the deserted street.

The shop has since posted an update to say the three men responsible for the damage have visited the store to apologise and have offered to pay for any damage.

However the owner is hoping someone will recognise the Good Samaritan so that he can pass on a voucher in return for the selfless act.