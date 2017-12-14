CCTV images released in effort to find elderly Irishman missing from care centre since November

GARDAÍ have released CCTV images in an effort to find a 71 year old man who is missing from a Dublin care centre since November.

Brendan Burke has been missing from the Bloomfield Care Centre in Rathfarnham since November 15.

The CCTV images released are from the day Mr Burke was last since at 4.17pm on that day outside the Permanent TSB in Rathmines.

Gardaí say they also know from analysis of phone records that Mr Burke was in the city centre at approximately 8pm that same day.

Mr Burke is described as being 5’11” and of medium build with dark brown hair, blue eyes, and also wears glasses.

Gardaí say they are releasing the CCTV images in the hope that it will encourage people who were in the area and who may have seen Mr Burke to come forward.