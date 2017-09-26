CCTV shows the shocking moment a man mows down a teacher in front of school children

FOOTAGE of a man mowing down a teacher at school gates has been released by police after he was jailed for 10 months.

Rainer Schoeman was jailed following a hearing at Guildford Crown Court on Friday, September 22, having earlier pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and having no MOT.

The incident happened at 3pm on February 20 this year when the 22 year-old turned into the entrance of the school car park to pick up a child.

Parents had been previously asked not to driving in the staff car park due to the risk to children.

Teacher Gareth McCarthy was stood between the gate posts at the entrance to the car park and talked to Schoeman, of The Goldings, Woking.

Mr McCarthy then stood with his back to the car. Schoeman then accelerated towards the teacher causing him to be thrown over the bonnet.

The VW he was driving continued into the car park and narrowly avoided two children on bikes.

The teacher was thrown from the bonnet of the car as it continued to travel at speed through the car park.

The Headteacher of The Winston Churchill School, Zoe Johnson-Walker, said: “This was a shocking, extraordinary incident, which has had an impact on the teacher and the rest of my staff.

“It is regrettable that an individual has chosen to behave with such a blatant disregard for someone simply doing their job in trying to keep our students safe.

“The governors and I believe that this is a just outcome and sends a clear message about behaviour towards public servants.”

Investigating officer PC Andrew Searle from the Roads Policing Unit added: “Rainer Schoeman’s actions on that day were absolutely disgraceful and could have had far worse consequences for the teacher, and other children who he narrowly missed.

“It is clearly no way to behave in front of children at a school firstly with their safety in mind, but also it sets an incredibly poor example.

“We all know that school car parking situations are a frustration for many people around the country, however if you cross the line there is every chance you can go to prison as Rainer Schoeman has done.”

