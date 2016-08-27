London
A teenager is teaching her dog to Irish dance and she's actually pretty good

August 27, 2016 By  Aidan Lonergan

[Via: Instagram]
[Via: Instagram]
A TEENAGER from Washington has been teaching her one-year-old Australian shepherd dog to Irish dance, with impressive results.

15-year-old Mary from Bellingham in Washington State has been training her dog Secret since she was a tiny puppy of eight weeks.

Irish dance aside, Secret has been wowing her audience online with her impressive abilities.

On Mary and Secret’s Instagram page, the Australian shepherd has been wowing her audience with her impressive abilities to paint, play ping pong, ride a scooter and ‘doga’ — the doggy version of yoga.

Secret’s Irish dancing skills were shared on Facebook on Wednesday and have racked up an impressive 172,000 views in two days.

Scroll down for the video…

Check out some of Secret’s moves below…

