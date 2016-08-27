A teenager is teaching her dog to Irish dance and she’s actually pretty good

A TEENAGER from Washington has been teaching her one-year-old Australian shepherd dog to Irish dance, with impressive results.
15-year-old Mary from Bellingham in Washington State has been training her dog Secret since she was a tiny puppy of eight weeks.
Irish dance aside, Secret has been wowing her audience online with her impressive abilities.
On Mary and Secret’s Instagram page, the Australian shepherd has been wowing her audience with her impressive abilities to paint, play ping pong, ride a scooter and ‘doga’ — the doggy version of yoga.
Secret’s Irish dancing skills were shared on Facebook on Wednesday and have racked up an impressive 172,000 views in two days.
Scroll down for the video…
Love this picture from our hike today, we always stop for picture posing when we find flowers!😄😂 I'd like to say a big thank you to all those who have been commenting lovely things and even re-posting our dancing, it was so much fun to read all the nice comments on Insta and Facebook today!😊 The support and encouragement Secret and I have gotten is quite amazing to me! Thank you all so much!💖
Check out some of Secret’s moves below…
Making up new step that we can do together😄 We've had such a long day! We played and danced in the morning, then we went to the park before lunch, and then we drove up 2 hours to the mountains to take a hike! We were there for hours and just got home now😅😊💖 It was refreshing to see some snow, and my sister took some beautiful pictures of us for me, I hope I can get them off the camera soon😊❤ #irishdance
