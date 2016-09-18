London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
IP Awards – Save the Date – Banner
Home  |  Sport  |  Celtic concede costly late goal to draw 2-2 at Inverness

Celtic concede costly late goal to draw 2-2 at Inverness

September 18, 2016 By  Jack Martin

Celtic remain top of the league despite the draw [Picture: Getty]
Celtic remain top of the league despite the draw [Picture: Getty]
CELTIC failed to bounce back from their midweek drubbing to Barcelona in the Champions League as they drew 2-2 with Inverness at the Caledonian Stadium on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side started brightly and were rewarded on 17 minutes, when full back Kieran Tierney’s cross in from the left found Tom Rogic at the back post, who tapped in from two yards to give Celtic the lead.

It appeared from then on Celtic would pick up a comprehensive win, however, in the 27th minute, a superb strike from Billy King landed in the top corner of the Bhoys net to give Inverness an unscripted equaliser.

However, six minutes later, Scott Sinclair then restored Celtic’s lead, after intercepting the ball in the middle of the park before breaking quickly to curl a shot in the far corner of Inverness’ goal.

In the second-half, Celtic failed to close out the game out and were punished late on, as an Inverness cross in from the right met Greg Fisher, who headed home to bring the game back level.

It was two dropped points for Celtic but they stay on top the SPFL ahead of Hearts by three.

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
The Mountainy Puck MPU

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JULY 23: Eoghan O'Connell of Celtic celebrates after he scores during the Pre Season Friendly match between Celtic and Leicester City at Celtic Park Stadium on July 23, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Recommended for you:
Nine things we know about Celtic’s young Irish starlet Eoghan O’Connell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post