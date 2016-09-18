Celtic concede costly late goal to draw 2-2 at Inverness

CELTIC failed to bounce back from their midweek drubbing to Barcelona in the Champions League as they drew 2-2 with Inverness at the Caledonian Stadium on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side started brightly and were rewarded on 17 minutes, when full back Kieran Tierney’s cross in from the left found Tom Rogic at the back post, who tapped in from two yards to give Celtic the lead.

It appeared from then on Celtic would pick up a comprehensive win, however, in the 27th minute, a superb strike from Billy King landed in the top corner of the Bhoys net to give Inverness an unscripted equaliser.

However, six minutes later, Scott Sinclair then restored Celtic’s lead, after intercepting the ball in the middle of the park before breaking quickly to curl a shot in the far corner of Inverness’ goal.

In the second-half, Celtic failed to close out the game out and were punished late on, as an Inverness cross in from the right met Greg Fisher, who headed home to bring the game back level.

It was two dropped points for Celtic but they stay on top the SPFL ahead of Hearts by three.